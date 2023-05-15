Local veterans reflect on 28th Annual Freedom Flight

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Nearly one hundred area veterans were welcomed home on May 13th after the 28th annual honor freedom flight. Dozens of family members and friends made signs and cheered as the Onalaska High School band performed.
The veterans left Saturday morning for Washington D.C. where they spent the day seeing the memorials built for them. One Vietnam veteran waited five years to get on the flight.
"It was well worth it," Vietnam veteran William Herrewig said.
"The monuments. I mean the amount of work that goes into this. It's just phenomenal. Everybody should see it."
Other veterans have known each other their whole lives and spent the day reflecting on what serving meant to them.
"The war made us who we are, made us stronger," Vietnam veteran Paul Hegge said.
"I wouldn't change anything. I wish I'd been able to do something for some of my friends but other than that no regrets."