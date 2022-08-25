Mayo Clinic Health System donates $50,000 to WAFER Food Pantry project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Mayo Clinic Health System made its biggest donation to date to local WAFER Food Pantry on Thursday.
In a check presentation outside of the Mayo Clinic Health System Cancer and Surgical Center building, board members from WAFER were presented with a $50,000 donation to the pantry's campaign, 'Building Capacity, Hope & Dignity.'
Since the pantry has physically outgrown its current facility, the funds are going towards renovations of the former Gordy's Market building at the corner of George and Gillette streets for WAFER's new home. Work is currently underway on the project.
"It will provide a space with walk-in freezers, coolers, and more," said Madalene Buelow, co-chair of the campaign and WAFER board member. "Allowing our patrons to come and shop for their own groceries, kind of like it's a real grocery story; of course it's a food pantry, but the important part is that they have a choice."
According to the WAFER Food Pantry, the goal of this renovation project is to create an environment where patrons feel cared for in a space that provides a dignified shopping experience.
Regional Vice President for Mayo Clinic Health System Dr. Paul Mueller said, "Providing access to healthy food and choices, where there are food deserts in our community, promotes dignity for the people."
Dr. Mueller said he hopes this donation by Mayo Clinic will inspire other organizations in the region to support the pantry, and donate as well.
According to the WAFER Food Pantry website, they served approximately 30,000 people in the greater La Crosse region in 2021, providing 1.3 million meals.