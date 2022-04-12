Mayo Clinic hosting '42nd Annual Geranium Sale'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- A perfect gift for mom on Mother's Day or a way to say thank you to a special someone. Mayo Clinic is hosting it's '42nd Annual Geranium Sale' and you can now place your orders.
Event organizers say you can place your order anytime online from Apr. 1-21. Prepayment is required. MasterCard, VISA and Discover cards are accepted. Sales tax is included in all prices.
If you are unable to order online or have questions, call Pat Briggeman at 507-895-4084 or 515-401-2350.
Online orders can be picked up Apr. 27 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Apr. 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the garage located at 11th and Ferry Streets in La Crosse.
Flower arrangement details include:
- 4½" – $5: Red, white, pink, coral and assortment of other colors
Plants below come in an assortment of colors:
- Hanging Basket
- 10"– $25: Geraniums only
- 12"– $40: Calliope geranium with mixed flowers
- Patio pot
- 10"– $25: Geraniums only
- 12"– $40: Calliope geraniums with mixed flowers
- Tree Geranium
- 2½'-3' – $55