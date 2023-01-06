 Skip to main content
McIntosh Memorial's 'Library of the Year Celebration' on Jan. 7th

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) -- The McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua is inviting the community to join them in celebrating their achievement of "Library of the Year.' Saturday, Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. anyone can stop by for the celebration.

The Wisconsin Library Association has named it "Library of the Year" following a competitive application process. McIntosh staff had to receive letters of support, show proof of media coverage and marketing strategies as well as bring about creative innovation.

