Medical Monday: A closer look at 'Super Foods'

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multi-Faceted Winter Storm from Tuesday Evening through
Thursday...

.A complex and highly impactful winter storm is shaping up for
Tuesday evening through Thursday. The heaviest snow arrives in
two waves, the first on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning along
an axis between interstates 90 and 94, where amounts of 3 to 7
inches are expected. While the snow tapers off during the morning
on Wednesday, the combination of ongoing light snow showers and
increasing northeasterly winds during the day may result in
travel impacts due to blowing and drifting of snow.

The second wave of snow arrives Wednesday evening and looks to
produce at least another 6 inches of snow over the watch area with
strong winds continuing to lead to reduced visibilities. By the
time the storm departs on Thursday evening, some locations in the
watch may see over a foot of snow over the course of the two days.

This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many
facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some
adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties
in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie
along the southern border of the storm track, expect refinements
to the forecast over the next few days.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches over the course of two days with some locations seeing
amounts in excess of a foot. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...There will be two main rounds of snow. The first from
Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning and the second from
Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. While the snow
will lessen between these two rounds, increasing winds and
blowing snow may result in continued travel difficulties.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Medical Monday: A closer look at 'Super Foods'

Vegetables that are rich in fiber and nutrients can be considered a "super food"

Foods that might even make a difference for our energy level, over all health and maybe even our longevity.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Many of us are constantly searching for the best foods for our health and some call them super foods. Foods that might even make a difference for our energy level, over all health and maybe even our longevity.

Gundersen Health System Registered Dietician Rebecca Cripe says super foods are typically fruits and vegetables. 

"Food choices that have a lot of nutrition to them," Cripe said. "What we mean is nutrient dense. They're usually whole foods and the nutrients are going to promote immune health or reduce progressive diseases such as heart disease or diabetes." 

Cripe emphasizes shopping for a variety of "super foods" at the store like: 

  • Dark, leafy greens
  • Bright berries 
  • Bell peppers
  • Egg plant
  • Beets
  • Salmon
  • Nuts, seeds

