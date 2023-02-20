Medical Monday: A closer look at 'Super Foods'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Many of us are constantly searching for the best foods for our health and some call them super foods. Foods that might even make a difference for our energy level, over all health and maybe even our longevity.
Gundersen Health System Registered Dietician Rebecca Cripe says super foods are typically fruits and vegetables.
"Food choices that have a lot of nutrition to them," Cripe said. "What we mean is nutrient dense. They're usually whole foods and the nutrients are going to promote immune health or reduce progressive diseases such as heart disease or diabetes."
Cripe emphasizes shopping for a variety of "super foods" at the store like:
- Dark, leafy greens
- Bright berries
- Bell peppers
- Egg plant
- Beets
- Salmon
- Nuts, seeds