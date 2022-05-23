Medical Monday: Advance care planning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- If you don't have an advance directive in place, health experts say you should. An advance directive helps your family know what type of medical care you want in the event you are unable to express your wishes.
The advance care planning program manager at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Dennise Nicholson says it's critical to plan ahead in case of future medical problems.
"When we no longer have the ability to speak for ourselves, it's important for the medical team to know what kind of care you want to receive and to identify who you want to be your spokesperson to make those medical decisions," said Nicholson.
Another thing to remember, according to experts, is this type of document isn't a 'one and done.' Meaning, it will change as your medical experiences change as well.
"When you create this document, it follows you over the course of your lifetime," said Nicholson.