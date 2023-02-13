Medical Monday: Bariatric Surgery and what you need to know

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- More and more studies are saying that bariatric surgery is a life saving option for many patients. New guidelines are out this morning, stating similar facts.
Doctor Josh Pfeiffer with Gundersen Health system says these new guidelines guidelines are usually based on BMI.
According to Gundersen Health System's website, in order to qualify for Bariatric Weight Loss surgery, you must:
- Have a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher or
- Have a BMI between 35 and 39.9 with significant obesity-related medical problems
- Have a history of obesity and tried to lose weight in the past
- Be between 20 and 65 years old (case-by-case basis for patients older than 65 or younger than 20)
- Not smoke or abuse drugs or alcohol
- Commit to long-term follow-up care and lifestyle changes
Pfeiffer adds that more and more research shows your risk for heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular disease go down after bariatric surgery, including many cancers as well.
"Diabetes can be dramatically improved or even go into remission after bariatric surgery and these changes lead to better years ahead for all of these patients."
According to Pfeiffer many insurances cover the cost of surgery, but there are other ways to pay and he says you can contact their office with any questions or concerns.
