Medical Monday: Combatting time spent on technology

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- During the pandemic you might’ve noticed that your screen time went up. With little to do or with few options to go out during the pandemic, many people turned to their phones, to their computers and of course to video games.
Gundersen Health System therapist Jeff Reiland says technology use was already at a high even before the pandemic, but since the start of COVID-19, it's been amplified.
"We saw recreational screen time double with children and teenagers."
Experts say too much screen time has negative effects such as a lack of motivation and productivity in other aspects of your life.
The main thing for parents to remember, according to Reiland, is to also be patient with yourself when setting screen time boundaries for their kids.
"Rather than saying 'get off the screen, say we're going to do these things first,'" Reiland said.