Medical Monday: Current state of COVID-19 pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- With COVID-19 infections going down in most parts of the country, it has many of us wondering if the end of the pandemic is near. Local doctors say there is a light in sight at the end of the tunnel.
"This is the first time in two years where I really feel like that light at the end of the tunnel is getting a lot brighter and we are approaching the end," said Gundersen Health System Infection Preventions Megan Meller.
Meller says vaccination rates and people masking play a critical role in determining the end of the pandemic.
"A lot of it is how hospitalizations are affected."
Although there is no new variant of concern right now, that doesn't mean there won't be. Meller adds it's important to stay vigilant and follow safety measures recommended by health professionals.