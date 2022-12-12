 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Medical Monday: Doctors prepare baby boomers for aging

  • Updated
  • 0
Medical Monday: Doctors prepare baby boomers for aging

By the year 2030, that entire generation will be 65 or older.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Area doctors and nurses say they are caring for more and more people from the 'Baby Boomer' generation. By the year 2030, that entire generation will be 65 or older. 

Gundersen Health System Doctor Emily Dolan says it's important for the whole community to find ways to support the aging population. 

"Through transportation, housing and caregiving," Dolan said. "The needs expand beyond healthcare." 

Dolan says she regularly sees patients 65 years and older. She commonly stresses remaining physically active. 

"Baby boomers, compared to their parents generation, are more likely to have diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity," Dolan said. 

All of those factors contribute to heart disease, according to Dolan. Experts recommend 30 minutes of exercise daily, 5 days per week to help prevent heart disease. 

Lastly, Dolan encourages her patients and families to plan ahead by filling out an Advanced Care Directive. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you