Medical Monday: Doctors prepare baby boomers for aging

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Area doctors and nurses say they are caring for more and more people from the 'Baby Boomer' generation. By the year 2030, that entire generation will be 65 or older.
Gundersen Health System Doctor Emily Dolan says it's important for the whole community to find ways to support the aging population.
"Through transportation, housing and caregiving," Dolan said. "The needs expand beyond healthcare."
Dolan says she regularly sees patients 65 years and older. She commonly stresses remaining physically active.
"Baby boomers, compared to their parents generation, are more likely to have diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity," Dolan said.
All of those factors contribute to heart disease, according to Dolan. Experts recommend 30 minutes of exercise daily, 5 days per week to help prevent heart disease.
Lastly, Dolan encourages her patients and families to plan ahead by filling out an Advanced Care Directive.