Medical Monday: Food sensitivity testing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- More and more people are turning to at home food sensitivity tests. Local experts say food allergies are becoming more common, so it's important to know how to test yourself.
Nutritional Therapist Cindy Leuck with Gundersen Health System says food sensitivity test kits identify differentiating levels of antibodies within our blood and people can test themselves with a hair or blood sample.
"There currently is no consensus definition of what a food sensitivity is," Leuck said. "Some people do get digestive symptoms, headaches or other symptoms from certain foods."
Leuck adds there is no validated food sensitivity test so that there's not a lot users of the tests can takeaway from them. It's also important to know the tests are not diagnostic and a food intolerance is different from a food allergy.
Health experts recommend people look into testing and further doctor evaluation if certain foods are affecting you in a way that's impacting your daily life.