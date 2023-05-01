Medical Monday: Getting involved in the 'All of Us Campaign'

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Vernon, Houston
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Grant, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
it will continue to slowly fall this week. It will likely fall below
flood stage at Lake City MN early Wednesday morning, Minnesota City
and Lansing on Thursday, and La Crescent on Saturday. All other
rivers will fall into either minor or moderate stage by the end of
this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 315 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water
also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:15 AM CDT Monday was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.5 feet Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.4 feet on 04/14/2011.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Medical Monday: Getting involved in the 'All of Us Campaign'

For the 'All of Us' campaign, that's exactly the approach, medical experts are going for.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- It takes a village; a saying many are familiar with. For the 'All of Us' campaign, that's exactly the approach, medical experts are going for. 

All of Us is a National Institute of Health program happening currently all around the country and Gundersen Health System is just one of the sites participating. The goal is to enroll one-million people throughout the U.S. 

Doctor Todd Mahr with Gundersen Health System says it's a fantastic program that's free. He adds they are looking for people 18 and older to sign up. 

"It's a 10 year study," Mahr said. "They're looking at cancer, dementia risk, heart attacks, sepsis. A variety of different precision medicine projects." 

Click here to learn more or to get involved. 

