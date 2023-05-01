Medical Monday: Getting involved in the 'All of Us Campaign'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- It takes a village; a saying many are familiar with. For the 'All of Us' campaign, that's exactly the approach, medical experts are going for.
All of Us is a National Institute of Health program happening currently all around the country and Gundersen Health System is just one of the sites participating. The goal is to enroll one-million people throughout the U.S.
Doctor Todd Mahr with Gundersen Health System says it's a fantastic program that's free. He adds they are looking for people 18 and older to sign up.
"It's a 10 year study," Mahr said. "They're looking at cancer, dementia risk, heart attacks, sepsis. A variety of different precision medicine projects."
