Medical Monday: 'Gundersen Recover at Home'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- There is a new option for some patients through Gundersen Health System. Rather than recovering in a nursing home, they can recover at home through a new option called Gundersen Recover at Home.
This option is open to patients who choose Gundersen Recover at Home receive rehab care at home, through a combination of in-person and virtual care visits.
Gundersen Recover at Home is a new program launched last month in partnership with Contessa, and it’s aimed at patients whose ongoing post-acute treatments fall within the framework of services Gundersen provides through the program or those who have existing support at home who can partner with Gundersen to carry out the care. Patients eligible for the program may include those requiring physical or occupational therapy or specialized nursing care as a result of stroke, sepsis, trauma or surgical procedures.
According to Mandi Pericak, clinical operations director, post-acute care, Gundersen recognizes the need to evolve in the way it provides care, and one of those ways is establish care in the patient’s home.
“Bringing care to the home is desirable; a lot of folks want to get care at home,” Pericak said. “It’s about us being innovative and providing additional options for patients, post hospitalization, and helping them be comfortable in their recovery.”
Patient Qualifications include:
Open to Quartz Senior Preferred
members only
- Must live in Wisconsin
Must live within 30-miles of
Gundersen (La Crosse)
For more information about the Recover at Home program, call (608) 461-8278.