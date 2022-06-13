Medical Monday: Healthcare worker shortage concerns and solutions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Many industries are struggling with workforce issues and the healthcare workforce shortages have been a topic of conversation across the nation for a decade. One local hospital system is working to address these issues with some new ideas.
Director of Recruitment at Gundersen Health System Chet Doering says that all positions are important in a hospital, but the areas most vulnerable right now are environmental services, food services and laundry.
"Those positions are really our healthcare hero's behind the scenes," said Doering.
Medical Assistant and Certified Nursing Assistant positions are also short-staffed, but Doering adds they may have a solution.
"We're really excited about some of the unique and innovative programming we're putting in place."
There is a role at Gundersen Health System called a Medical Assistant Trainee, which is a formalized position that people can almost immediately transfer into for real life experiences as well as going to school online.
GHS is also doing the same with their CNA positions through a partnership with Western Technical College. It's a 6-8 week program over the summer and fall currently taking candidates. Both programs are pre-payed for.