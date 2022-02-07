Medical Monday: Heart health in children

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Most adults keep a close eye on their hearts, but what about children? Local experts say it's just as important to check in with your kids heart health.
Pediatric Cardiologist with Gundersen Health System Andrea Winters says heart issues are not common in children, but that doesn't mean they don't happen.
"There are a few kids out there that may have undiagnosed and even potentially dangerous heart conditions," said Winters.
"It's important to be aware of what symptoms to look for and regular doctor visits."
Symptoms to look out for:
- exercise induced chest discomfort
- shortness of breath
- fainting
Stress can also impact kids and their heart health too. Winters says anxiety, depression or trauma can make it harder for children to live a healthy life style which can ultimately affect a person's heart.