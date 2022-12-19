Medical Monday: Holiday plants to keep away from children, pets

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Many of us enjoy the holidays because of all the décor that comes with it. But the Poison Control Center is reminding you that some of those holiday plants you have around the house should be out of reach of children.
Dr. Benjamin Orozco with Gundersen Health System says when it comes to young children and plant exposure, holiday plants are to blame for most calls at the poison center.
"Fortunately, we don't see much toxicity, but there a common cause for concern with parents and these plants are not food," Orozco said.
Holiday plants to keep away from children:
- Mistletoe
- Poinsettia
- Holly
- Jerusalem Cherry
- Bittersweet
The Poison Center's phone number is 800-222-1222.