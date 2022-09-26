Medical Monday: How you can get on top of Flu season this year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- It's almost the time of year for Influenza season and medical experts expect a worse year for the illness.
According to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, flu shots are already available, but their flu clinic doesn't open until Oct. 17.
Infection Control Specialist Megan Meller says she expects to see a bad flu season this year, especially after years of the COVID19 pandemic.
"We haven't had much of a flu season these past two years so that means people just haven't been exposed and flu shots have been down."
Meller adds its really important this year for people to get their flu shots. She also says to keep up proper hygiene and if you feel sick, to get tested for the flu as soon as possible.