Medical Monday: Identifying and combatting chemical dependencies

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Drinking adult beverages is a popular past time for many, especially in Wisconsin. But it's a progression for some people when it comes to depending on drugs and alcohol, according to a local health expert.
Alcohol and drug dependencies are different for everyone. It depends on the person according to Gundersen Health System Addiction Counselor Kelly Neve.
"Family and friends are usually the first people that do recognize that there is a problem."
Signs that people are abusing alcohol or drugs:
- Lying about how much their using
- Hiding substances in unusual spots
- Blaming other people, refusing to hold themselves accountable
- Making excuses to miss out on things
- Isolating and withdrawing
- Acting unlike their usual, sober selves
Neve adds there are many resources in the Coulee Region to offer help or support. She says just to name a few, Gundersen Behavioral Health and the Coulee Recovery Center are great places to start.