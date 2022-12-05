Medical Monday: Influenza Vaccination Awareness Week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Today kicks off 'Influenza Vaccination Awareness' week. Right now, health experts say, it's critical to get vaccinated as the nation is seeing record numbers when it comes to flu spread.
Gundersen Health System's Megan Meller says we're seeing an early start to the flu season.
"What's happening across the country is happening right at our front doors," Meller said. "Lots of flu spread, but also lots of upper respiratory illnesses. There's a lot going on."
Meller adds flu shots aren't at expected levels this year and have been down for the past couple of years due largely to COVID-19.
"For those with chronic health conditions, getting the flu shot can be the difference between staying out of the hospital or being admitted with pneumonia."
Overall, experts say getting your flu shot can keep you and the people around you a lot healthier than without it. Local pharmacies offer flu shots as well as area health clinics.