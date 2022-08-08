Medical Monday: 'Medical Assistant' shortage in the healthcare industry

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- There is a shortage of medical assistants in the healthcare industry and the industry is coming up with innovative ways to find, recruit and engage new medical assistants. One of those innovations is through a new program at Gundersen Health System.
Recruitment Services Manager Susan Doughty-Smith says the role of medical assistants is a big one. She says they work closely with a care team and patients. They also take patient information as they are an important role for communication between the staff and patient.
Gundersen's new program for medical assistants allows the cost of M.A. education to be fully covered. They will also have oversight by nurses and other care teams as well as getting their foot in the door to learn more about the healthcare industry.