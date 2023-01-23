Medical Monday: New Gundersen, Western Technical College paramedic partnership

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Gundersen Health System is in the process of launching a Paramedic Trainee Program.
Paul Lovass with Recruitment services says Paramedics are health care providers that specialize in "pre-hospital care."
"Typically you find these staff working in Gundersen ambulances, of course Gundersen Air, and here at Gundersen we also have Paramedics who travel to patients homes for care."
Gundersen Health System has a new partnership with Western Technical college to help EMT's become Paramedics in as little as 10 months.
Lovass adds there's still a big need for more help in the health care system and Gundersen is excited to hopefully hire up to 18 new trainees.
