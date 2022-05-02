Medical Monday: Preventing skin cancer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- More than 5 million cases of skin cancer are diagnosed in the United States each year. Health experts say it is America's most common cancer, but it is also one of the most preventable forms.
Dr. Kurt Oettel with Gundersen Health System says there are about 100,000 cases of Melanoma each year.
Oettel emphasizes the ways to protect yourself against any type of skin cancer:
- Sunscreen
- Protective clothing
He also goes by the 'ABCDE rule' when assessing suspicious looking spots on the skin.
"When looking at a mole is it A, asymmetric?" said Oettel.
"B, does it have irregular borders? C, is the color changing? D, is the diameter bigger than a pencil eraser? E, is it evolving over time?"