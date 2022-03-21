Medical Monday: Sesame allergies are on the rise

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Many sesame-allergic patients are only found after having been diagnosed with other food allergies. Sesame is now the 9th most common food allergen in the United States, according to the FDA.
Doctor Todd Mahr, a pediatric allergist at Gundersen Health System says sesame is becoming a part of many people's diets.
"People forget hummus is a main source of sesame that comes into the diet of a lot of people and hummus is something Americans are eating a lot more of in the last decade."
Mahr says there are several ways you can identify a sesame allergy:
- itchy mouth
- hives
- upset stomach
"A new study that came out also shows that people are peanut and tree nut allergic, also might have some sesame allergy," said Mahr.
Doctors test for sesame allergies by doing a prick test on the skin or a blood test. If you suspect someone in your family to have a sesame allergy, experts say to talk to your primary care doctor right away.