Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

.Heavy rains combined with frozen soils may result in river flooding
along the Black River.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning before 1100 AM
CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Medical Monday: Sesame allergies are on the rise

Doctor Todd Mahr, a pediatric allergist at Gundersen Health System says sesame is becoming a part of many people's diets.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Many sesame-allergic patients are only found after having been diagnosed with other food allergies. Sesame is now the 9th most common food allergen in the United States, according to the FDA. 

Doctor Todd Mahr, a pediatric allergist at Gundersen Health System says sesame is becoming a part of many people's diets. 

"People forget hummus is a main source of sesame that comes into the diet of a lot of people and hummus is something Americans are eating a lot more of in the last decade."

Mahr says there are several ways you can identify a sesame allergy:

  • itchy mouth
  • hives
  • upset stomach

"A new study that came out also shows that people are peanut and tree nut allergic, also might have some sesame allergy," said Mahr. 

Doctors test for sesame allergies by doing a prick test on the skin or a blood test. If you suspect someone in your family to have a sesame allergy, experts say to talk to your primary care doctor right away. 

