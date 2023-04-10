Medical Monday: 'Social Determinants' of health

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Many factors can play into a persons health and for some it isn't as obvious looking in from the outside. In today's Medical Monday, News 19's Daybreak team spoke with Gundersen Health System about "social determinants."
Social determinants of health are the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work, and age. These include poverty, inadequate housing, food deserts, joblessness, underemployment and societal issues like violence and school performance.
Wellness Education Specialist Carla Nelson said only 20% of a person's well-being is attributed to the clinical care they receive.
"The other 80% is reflective of aspects of social determinants of health including behaviors and social factors."
Nelson said people living in poverty are more likely to experience problems with this.
You can call 211 at anytime to get connected with help.