Medical Monday: Taking care of heart health in children

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- February is American Heart Month, a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health. When we think of heart health, we often think of adults, but health experts are expressing concern when it comes to children's heart health.
Andrea Winters with Gundersen health system says 70% of U.S. children have poor heart health.
"Lifestyle is the biggest factor with this data," Winters said.
Winters goes on to add that it can also be genetics. She said it's important to get screened and make healthy changes to your daily lifestyle, like eating healthy foods and getting exercise.
Winters also encourages parents and guardians to set examples by being role models of a healthy lifestyle.