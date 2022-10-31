Medical Monday: Tips on managing your Halloween candy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Halloween candy wrappers are likely starting to fill up your home and with that many become concerned about how much candy is too much candy.
Gundersen Health System Registered Dietician Laura Birkel says it's important to have a healthy relationship with candy during Halloween.
"Don't panic," Birkel said. "Halloween is all about candy. It's something that should be normalized and enjoyed. The key is to not villainize the candy, but allow everyone to enjoy what's happening on this celebratory day."
But if you are worried about your kids over indulging in Halloween candy, Birkel says moderation is key. She adds that normalizing candy in the house during this time instead of over-restricting it can really help.
"Really encouraging kids to be mindful of what they're picking and sort their candy with them so it's a family activity."
Birkel also says instead of keeping the candy in a bowl on the table, it can help to keep it stored away so you don't mindlessly munch on sugar all day.