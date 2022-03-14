Medical Monday: Type 2 Diabetes and childhood obesity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- More and more children are developing weight issues due to a number of factors including health complications. Local doctors say, in America, one in five children are considered obese.
Morgan Grabinoski with Gundersen Health System says there are rare genetic diseases that can cause obesity, but the most common reason is due to eating too much unhealthy foods and not exercising enough.
"As we've seen the numbers of obesity rise, we've seen the number of diagnosis' for type 2 Diabetes rise as well," said Grabinoski.
The best thing you can do to prevent obesity or type 2 Diabetes is, according to doctors, by living a healthy lifestyle. This means eating a well-balanced diet and moving for at least 60 minutes a day.