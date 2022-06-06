Medical Monday: Why fewer people seem to be drinking milk

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- June is dairy month, a time to celebrate all things dairy here in Wisconsin, but doctors say fewer people are drinking milk.
Registered dietician Halley Molstad with Gundersen Health System says there are a few reasons why less people seem to be drinking milk.
"There are more and more products on the market without lactose," said Molstad.
"Sometimes people are choosing non dairy milk products for taste. Other people might have issues like lactose intolerance where they find that they can't digest that naturally occurring sugar in the milk."
There are many benefits to milk because of its protein, calcium and potassium. Molstad adds that its highly recommended for young children to drink milk.
Again, some people aren't drinking milk due to allergies and Molstad adds that some signs to look out for lactose intolerance would be gas and bloating.