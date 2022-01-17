Medical Monday: Youth and social media

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- If you have a child then you probably know all about social media, but experts are saying that you probably need to know a whole lot more.
Gundersen Health System's Medical Director of Child/Adolescent Psychological and Therapy Services Sarah Long says the social media crisis is a very serious situation.
Long says, particularly since the start of the pandemic, social media use has increased significantly in youth.
"It can certainly increase anxiety and depression," said Long.
"Kids and teens are looking at this best picture of other peoples lives and comparing it to the whole picture of their own life."
Social media can also cause bullying in young kids as well as disrupt sleeping habits. But experts say there are ways to get a grasp on social media. They say balance is key.
"For parents its really important they are starting those conversations early on," said Long.
"But also, consuming that social media with your kids so you can see what they're doing and have conversations about."
Like anything, too much of something can be a problem and that remains the case for social media.