Military Women's Day event at Viterbo University

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- In honor of Women's History Month, a local college is hosting a special event to honor women in the military. Anyone is invited to a free 'Women's Military History Month Celebration' at Viterbo University on Monday, Mar. 20th.
Organizers say the event starts at 6 p.m. in the Viterbo Fine Arts Center lobby. At 7:15-8:30 p.m. there will be a preview of their latest show 'The Hello Girls' in the Nola Starling Recital Hall.
Throughout the night, the program will feature different speakers including 641st Troop Command Battalion Commander LTC Mindy Mingerink and 641st Troop Command Sergeant Major Terri Vollrath, the only female Combat Arms Command Team in the State of Wisconsin.
Click here for more information.