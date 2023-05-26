Mississippi Valley Conservancy planting trees to help combat climate change

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) -- Over the course of three days, more than 100 volunteers will help Mississippi Valley Conservancy staff plant 1,500 trees that will replace a former pine plantation.
The Mississippi Valley Conservancy invites the media to attend our tree planting on Friday, May 26.
The Director of MVC Carol Abrahamzon says these trees are essential to providing a healthy habitat to the Coulee Region. The trees to be planted at the Conservancy’s Trempealeau Lakes nature preserve include swamp white oak, silver maple, and river birch.
Abrahamzon says that the selected tree species are native to the Driftless Area and will adapt well to this site and require little care after they become established. All of these benefits strengthen the land’s resilience to a changing climate.
