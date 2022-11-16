 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Expect Slick Roads This Morning...

Light snow yesterday and overnight has resulted in at least
partially covered roads. Depending on treatment, slick spots have
formed and could impact your morning commute.

Please use caution when driving this morning, allow extra braking
distance, and watch for slick spots.

Mistletoe Market on the Mississippi 2022 comes to West Salem

  • Updated
  • 0
Mistletoe Market on the Mississippi 2022 comes to West Salem

The Mistletoe Market returns this year with organizers saying it will be even bigger and better.

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- 'Tis the season to start shopping! The Mistletoe Market, located at Maple Grove Venues, returns this year with organizers saying it will be even bigger and better than before. 

Co-hots Amy Nelson and Anne Kuderer say the market will be their largest yet with over 40 different vendors. 

The shopping begins with a VIP day on Friday Nov. 18 from 12-6 p.m. VIP tickets are required to get in. 

There is also a free general admission shopping day on Saturday Nov. 19 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Organizers Amy and Anne add that almost all the vendors have handmade products. There will also be cocktails and food trucks available. 

Click here to get tickets. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you