Mistletoe Market on the Mississippi 2022 comes to West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- 'Tis the season to start shopping! The Mistletoe Market, located at Maple Grove Venues, returns this year with organizers saying it will be even bigger and better than before.
Co-hots Amy Nelson and Anne Kuderer say the market will be their largest yet with over 40 different vendors.
The shopping begins with a VIP day on Friday Nov. 18 from 12-6 p.m. VIP tickets are required to get in.
There is also a free general admission shopping day on Saturday Nov. 19 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Organizers Amy and Anne add that almost all the vendors have handmade products. There will also be cocktails and food trucks available.