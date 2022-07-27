Monroe County Fair Kicks Off

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Fair kicked off its five-day summer festival on Wednesday at Tomah's Recreation Park.
The fair is a highly anticipated annual event for the county's farming community to celebrate all things agriculture.
For area youth like John Tiarks of Tomah's Valle Ville 4-H Club, it’s game time for future farmers to showcase their prized animals.
“Tonight I’m doing dog show at 7:30 p.m. and then tomorrow morning at 9:00 i will be showing chickens," Tiarks detailed. "And then the next day at 10 I will be showing rabbits, and then at 1:30 p.m. the next day I’ll be doing dog agility and then at 3:30 p.m. I’ll be doing the cat show”
Monroe County Fair Junior Board Member Carissa Cleven said the kids work very hard to bring their animals to the judges ring.
"Our exhibitors, they start the day really really early.," Cleven explained. "Pretty much right when the sun comes up they’re in the barn checking their animals, cleaning up after them, making sure they have feed and water.”
But that's just the work in the barn, they still have to get their animals show ready.
"They’re not only prepping their animals to look good, washing it, cleaning it, doing everything they need there, Cleven said. "They’re also making sure that they are ready to work with that animal and partner with them while they show them in the ring.”
The fair is also a learning experience for visitors who don’t get a chance to see farm animals that often.
"If you ask an exhibitor about their animal, they’re going to be so excited to share everything about it, Cleven said. "Especially our junior exhibitors out in the barns because they’ve worked with that animal all summer and even longer.”
John has been involved in 4-H for nearly 11 years and he looks forward to talking with fair goers.
"Some of the questions I get asked are like how long have you been showing and what is your favorite part," Tiarks said. "Which I've been showing like 6 or 7 years and my most favorite part is just the experience.”
This year's fair has a lot to be excited for according to Carissa.
"We have the animal exhibits, we also have arts and crafts, flowers, plants, vegetables, small animal displays, students who've done shooting sports they have their targets over there," Cleven listed. "We have our animal learning center AGventure Pavilion, Learn & Earn, food, rides, and so much more. It's a lot of fun, we have a lot of people here, it'll be good."
Wednesday evening featured the Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center a business after 5 gathering and the Monroe County Talent Competition inside the grandstands.
Also in the grandstands this weekend: Ranch Rodeo on Thursday, Championship Rodeo on Friday and Saturday it's MotoKazie Motocross followed by an antique tractor pull on Sunday.
The fair runs July 27-31, gate admission for adults is $3.00, 13 and older is $2.00 and kids 5 and under are free. (Sunday is Free Admission)
More information on tickets and a schedule of events can be found here: MONROE COUNTY FAIR