Monroe County gears up for 'National Night Out'

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) -- A family fun event geared towards garnering community partnerships and relationships is celebrated across the country on National Night Out.
Local emergency services organizations are inviting area residents to help keep communities safe by attending the 20th annual Monroe County National Night Out on Aug.1 at Tomah Recreation Park.
Organizers say the event will be held from 4–8 p.m., and there is no charge to attend.
More than 40 not-for-profit organizations will have various exhibits, informational booths, and displays featuring nutrition, school bus safety, weather storm spotting, parenting tips, water & boat safety, home electricity safety, seat belt use, CPR, and other subjects in a fun, interactive way!