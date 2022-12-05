More resources available for those with untreated hearing loss

(WXOW) -- Millions of Americans suffer from untreated hearing loss. The FDA recently approved hearing aids to be bought without a prescription moving forward.
Doctor of Audiology and owner of Beltone Onalaska Rebecca Younk says the new ruling means more resources for people.
"We have two categories of hearing aids now," Younk said. "Over the counter and prescription. So people get to choose."
Younk says this is a major step forward for accessibility. She adds it gives people more options for their health care treatment.
Over-the-counter hearing aids come from four places, Younk said.
- Online
- Big box retailers (Best Buy)
- Pharmacies
- Hearing care professionals (Beltone)
Overall, Younk says, for those starting to experience hearing loss, to get a baseline hearing test done.
"That way you have something that tells you what your hearing levels are and then we monitor it year after year."