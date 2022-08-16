Move-In Day 2022: UW-L residence life workers offer advice for incoming freshmen

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- As summer winds down, back to school preparations are picking up.
From bedding, to shower sandals, to other college essentials, shopping as a soon-to-be college student can be very overwhelming.
Having had their fair share of move-in days, residence life assistants (RA's) and staff members from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse shared their tips and tricks for making the most out of freshman Move-In Day.
Lilly Garrett, a first-year senior staff member for Hutchison Hall at UW-L and worked as an RA her junior year, is well-versed in all things Move-In Day.
"Move-In can definitely feel chaotic, especially as an incoming freshman, not really knowing the campus as well as returning students." Garrett said, "Definitely know that there are people here to support you."
Garrett recommended the RA as being one of the primary contacts first-year students meet on Move-In Day and said "they can help guide you to anything on campus."
UW-L's Associate Director for Res. Life, Lisa Weston, said there are some "added logistics" to work around this year since La Crosse Street construction is still going on.
"We never quite know with road construction which roads will be off and on," Weston explained. "And so we're kind of getting updates about what that might look like for people. But the biggest thing we're telling everyone is to bring your patience. Whether it's around campus or through campus, we will get you to the right spot."
For a more detailed list of what to bring, visit UW-L's Residence Life website.