2023 MLK Award recipients reflect on why they serve

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - While Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is known for his nonviolent tactics, those following in his footsteps said he also understood that freedom doesn't come from comfort.
"Truly he made people uncomfortable," said Bridget Todd-Robbins, the 2023 recipient of the MLK Jr. Leadership Award.
Bridget spends most of her day outside of her comfort zone. As La Crosse's Youth System of Care Administrator, her work involves trying to keep the city's racially diverse kids from falling into the cycle of the criminal justice system.
"There's such an urgency to this work because we're talking about people's lives."
She said that can sometimes mean answering her phone in the middle of the night because it all stems from making connections.
"If I could wave a magic wand and make sure everyone had a support person, I would do that."
Similarly, this year's Linda Blackmon Lowrey High School Leadership Award recipient wasted no time forming those relationships by working as a mentor for students at Northside Elementary.
"I like giving to other people, and I enjoy when I can see someone is genuinely happy with what's been given to them."
Na'Ziah Mclaurin moved from Louisiana to La Crosse in 2021--a tough time to branch out into community organizations. But the pandemic didn't stop her from joining Leaders Igniting Transformation at Logan High School. She's also advocated for social justice in front of the school board and worked voter registration as well as phone banks despite still being a few years away from having the ability to vote.
Na'Ziah said her service is rooted in the confidence given to her by her parents.
"Instead of just being in the same spot and being super comfortable, I have to be able to be temporarily comfortable," Na'Ziah said.
Bridget added, "I just feel like we need people to be uncomfortable if we're really going to move forward."
Both echo the calls from Dr. King himself to take the next steps toward his dream of freedom.
The ceremony honoring both Bridget and Na'Ziah takes place at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center (929 Jackson St., La Crosse) on Monday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.
Free to attend, the event features Dr. Andre E. Johnson, an award-winning author, scholar and researcher who works as a pastor and associate professor in Memphis, TN.
The event will also be live-streamed on the Viterbo University Reinhart Institute for Ethics Facebook page.