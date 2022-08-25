Al's Musky Challenge still angling for big donor amid massive haul

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Al's Musky Challenge is once again underway in a big way.
Al Louis of Designing Jewelers started the fundraiser four years back with the help of the late David Amborn to, as Louis puts it, raise money while doing something he loves--fishing for muskellunge. It's now an annual event for the Rotary Club of La Crosse Downtown.
After a late start having to deal with the effects of the massive 4th Street fire this spring, Louis didn't expect as successful a season as last year's $100,000 haul. But, he said he's already brought in $70,000 as of this week, not to mention, a few bites more than usual.
"They say it takes 10,000 casts to catch a musky," said Louis. "I've got 26 musky already this year. I mean that's like three or four years worth of fish!"
The sum shattered his previous best of eight musky in an entire season. Funds raised this year will be split between an endowment fund through the La Crosse Community Foundation to keep Al's Musky Challenge going well beyond his musky fishing days and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse supporting their workforce readiness initiative.
"Helping prepare kids for life beyond high school, so it really starts with academic success and mental health support. Our goal here at the club is to help create pathways for them into their future. That might be a 2 or 4 year school, but that might be entering the workforce. A lot of our current focus is creating those partnerships to get kids directly into the workforce right out of school and help build that great future," BGC La Crosse CEO Jake Erickson said.
As added fun, Louis said and Erickson confirmed, if they get a pledge of $25,000 or more, Louis will shave his head and both said they may get a tattoo.
You can make that pledge or give any amount in support by clicking here. The challenge comes to a close on Sept. 21.