Area charities benefit from Rotary Lights

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Area food pantries and other local charitable organizations benefit from the generosity of the visitors to La Crosse's Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park.
As part of the annual celebration in the park, volunteers collect food items and cash donations that are then shared with a number of local organizations in the La Crosse area.
On Monday, Rotary Lights organizers shared some of the numbers on donations and where the collected items and money were distributed.
-Three food drives combined to collect more than 340,000 food items. This includes 285,000 at Rotary Lights, 30,000+ at a special Rotary Interact ifeed collection in November at Logan High School, and an "out of park" drive with the Great Rivers United Way that gathered another 25,000+ food items.
-16 area food pantries and the Hunger Task Force benefitted from those food collections as well as receiving funds to assist their operations.
-Through the teddy bear sales, WAFER received a check for $32,450 to help with its capital campaign for its new building on the northside of La Crosse.
-A $22,000 walk in cooler for the La Crosse Y to help with its nutrition programs to provide for the youth they serve.
-Refrigerators were purchased for the Mathy Boys & Girls Club and Big Brothers/Big Sisters to help with their programs.
-$100,000, with the cooperation of Friends of Riverside Park, to help with new restrooms for Riverside Park.
-They also purchased four "good sized" trees, with the help of the City Parks Department, to replace trees lost to age or the Emerald Ash Borer.
-$32,000 to 97 non-profits who volunteer at Rotary Lights during the 2022 season.
Organizers said that plans are already underway to mark the 30th year of Rotary Lights in 2025. They said they're planning for a "very special celebration."
The 2023 Rotary Lights display launches on November 24 and runs through December 31.
They're looking for more volunteers, especially those who are comfortable with heights and using a high-lift. Those interested should call 608-385-0490.
In 2022 Rotary Lights season, more than 3,000 volunteers worked to make the seasonal event happen.