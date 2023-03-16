Big Brothers Big Sisters prepping for Catered for Kids' Sake 2023

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Fans of food competition shows will want to check out a local event that puts them in the judge's seat.
The Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Seven Rivers Region Catered for Kids' Sake event returns Thursday, March 23 at the La Crescent Event Center. The evening pits local restaurants and caterers against one another in an appetizer, entrée and dessert round with attendees voting for their favorites.
It all goes toward supporting the BBBS overall mission of pairing kids with adult mentors--relationships that took a hit during the pandemic.
"We're working hard to restore those numbers," said Executive Director Jeanne Meyer. "That's why we just had our 60 & 60 Campaign. We had quite a few inquiries. We have a lot of 'Bigs' now, which are the adults in our community that we're trying to get going through the process, so they can get approved and be matched with a lot of the kids in our community."
You can help the BBBS do just that with a night of food and live music at Catered for Kids' Sake 2023 starting at 5 p.m. on March 23 at the La Crescent Event Center (595 Veterans Pkwy). Tickets are $75 in advance or $80 at the door.
Find tickets and learn how to volunteer as a "Big" by going to 7riversbbbs.org.