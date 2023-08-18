Brookdale Senior Living holding back-to-school supply drive

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - As area families prepare for heading back to school, Brookdale Senior Living wants to help those students with supplies.
They're holding a drive through August 20 for community members to drop off supplies.
Emily Olson with Brookdale said it's important for their residents to continue to be a part of the community. This is one of the ways they want to help give back.
"So they are definitely in need of things like folders, notebooks, disinfectant wipes, pencils, markers, highlighters, post it notes, all of the usual school supplies," said Olson.
She said that people can drop off the supplies in person at 949 10th Avenue North in Onalaska anytime between now and August 20.