BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...UPDATED AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight.

Canadian wildfire smoke has remained evident across Wisconsin
Thursday night through Friday morning. However, surface
concentrations continue to be lower than initially anticipated.
Southerly winds will increase in magnitude tonight into tomorrow,
preventing additional transport of smoke into Wisconsin from the
north. Concerns for smoke-enhanced ozone have also decreased with
the lower levels of observed smoke. The advisory will be cancelled
at 11 PM CDT tonight. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should still reduce prolonged or heavy exertion
if possible.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Brookdale Senior Living holding back-to-school supply drive

  Updated
  • 0
SUPPLY DRIVE VO.jpg

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - As area families prepare for heading back to school, Brookdale Senior Living wants to help those students with supplies. 

They're holding a drive through August 20 for community members to drop off supplies. 

Emily Olson with Brookdale said it's important for their residents to continue to be a part of the community. This is one of the ways they want to help give back. 

"So they are definitely in need of things like folders, notebooks, disinfectant wipes, pencils, markers, highlighters, post it notes, all of the usual school supplies," said Olson. 

She said that people can drop off the supplies in person at 949 10th Avenue North in Onalaska anytime between now and August 20. 

