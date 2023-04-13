Campaign co-chairs help Great Rivers United Way accomplish its goals

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Minnesota...Iowa... Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and Pepin zones. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Crawford, Allamakee and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. .Anomalous warm temperatures will continue to melt snowpack across northern and western Minnesota and northern Wisconsin today. This will result in increase river flows along the Mississippi River and flooding starting this weekend in some locations. The following forecast crests are based solely on snow melt. Lake City, MN between 17 and 18 feet - April 20-21 Alma, WI between 14 and 15 feet - April 20-21 Minnesota City, MN between 662 and 663 feet - April 21-22 Winona Dam 5A, MN between 657 and 658.5 feet - April 21-22 Winona, MN between 16 and 17.5 feet - April 21-22 Trempealeau, WI between 649 and 650.5 feet - April 21-22 La Crescent, MN between 642 and 643.5 feet - April 21-23 La Crosse, WI between 13.5 and 15 feet - April 21-23 Genoa, WI between 632.5 and 634.5 - April 22-24 Lansing, IA between 15 and 17 feet - April 24-26 Lynxville, WI between 625.5 and 627.5 feet - April 24-26 McGregor, IA between 18.5 and 20.5 feet - April 22-24 Guttenberg, IA between 16 and 18 feet - April 22-24 There may be a second crest due to flow coming in from the Wisconsin River for McGregor and Guttenberg, IA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.4 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&