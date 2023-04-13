Campaign co-chairs help Great Rivers United Way accomplish its goals

ONALASKA, WI (WXOW) You may know, you can contribute to the Great Rivers United Way throughout the year.
But, they'll have some help this year from two people who will serve as campaign co-chairs.
And, they're probably familiar.
Chuck and LuAnn Roth still help the community celebrate Oktoberfest. They served as the 2015-2016 Festmaster and Frau.
They've donated time to a number of other organizations in the community, including previous service at the United Way.
They're thrilled to help this year, because the campaign is an important to help ensure the United Way can continue its work.
You may contribute by visiting the Great Rivers United Way at www.gruw.org/waystogive.