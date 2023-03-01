Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota begins March diaper drive

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota has started its annual diaper drive during he month of March.
The goal is to collect at least 800 packages of diapers to benefit the Pregnancy, Parenting, and Adoption (PPA) program which helps low-income families in need in a number of ways including free diapers.
“We serve hundreds of families at or below the federal poverty level, who are struggling to make ends meet,” Sarah Vetter, Director of the PPA program said in a statement. “We can alleviate some of that stress by providing diapers and wipes regularly.”
A recent study by the National Diaper Bank Network showed that 1-in-3 families struggle to afford diapers for their children.
"Diaper need is a serious issue that affects the health and well-being of children and families," said Shanna Harris, Executive Director at Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota. "We are proud to partner with our community to support families in need through our PPA program, and we hope that this Diaper Drive will help raise awareness of this critical issue."
Any size or brand of diapers can be donated according to Catholic Charities. The donations can be dropped off at the Catholic Charities offices in Winona, Mankato, or Owatonna (by appointment-call 507-450-1518).