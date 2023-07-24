CMN Hospitals Hero Charlie gives us a Miracle Treat Day preview

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - This week brings an opportunity to put your money where the Miracles are and snag a cool treat on what's expected to be the hottest day.
Miracle Treat Day is happening once again on Thursday, July 27.
This annual partnership between CMN Hospitals at Gundersen Health System and seven Western Wisconsin DQ locations sees $1 or more of each Blizzard bought Thursday donated to local CMN Hospitals to help out kids like Charlie.
He's a pretty typical fifth grader who is absolutely into all things dinosaurs and science. Talking with him as he enjoys a custom-created Blizzard, you wouldn't know he's been living with a rare form of muscular dystrophy. Because of the numerous hospital visits, driving back and forth from his home in Viola, Charlie said every little bit of support from CMN Hospitals helps for families like his.
"It's hard for their parents to keep up with all the medical bills, gas prices, prices of everything to keep their child living," Charlie said. "Miracle Treat Day is a Miracle!"
According to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, about 37% of money locally goes toward those support funds like gas cards and meal vouchers for families. Roughly 33% goes to help families acquire life-saving medical equipment.
You can take part in Miracle Treat Day by purchasing a Blizzard treat from one of the participating DQ locations on Thursday, July 27:
- La Crosse
- Onalaska
- Viroqua
- Eau Claire
- Chippewa Falls
- Bloomer
- Ladysmith