 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO NOON CDT
TUESDAY FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect from 7 AM Monday to
noon CDT Tuesday.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

This Air Quality Advisory includes all of the counties in Wisconsin
with the exception of 5 counties in far southwest Wisconsin. In our
area, Crawford, Grant, and Richland counties are not included in the
advisory.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

CMN Hospitals Hero Charlie gives us a Miracle Treat Day preview

  • Updated
  • 0
CMN Hero Charlie makes Blizzard at DQ

This week brings an opportunity to put your money where the Miracles are and snag a cool treat on what's expected to be the hottest day.

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - This week brings an opportunity to put your money where the Miracles are and snag a cool treat on what's expected to be the hottest day.

Miracle Treat Day is happening once again on Thursday, July 27.

This annual partnership between CMN Hospitals at Gundersen Health System and seven Western Wisconsin DQ locations sees $1 or more of each Blizzard bought Thursday donated to local CMN Hospitals to help out kids like Charlie.

He's a pretty typical fifth grader who is absolutely into all things dinosaurs and science. Talking with him as he enjoys a custom-created Blizzard, you wouldn't know he's been living with a rare form of muscular dystrophy. Because of the numerous hospital visits, driving back and forth from his home in Viola, Charlie said every little bit of support from CMN Hospitals helps for families like his.

"It's hard for their parents to keep up with all the medical bills, gas prices, prices of everything to keep their child living," Charlie said. "Miracle Treat Day is a Miracle!"

According to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, about 37% of money locally goes toward those support funds like gas cards and meal vouchers for families. Roughly 33% goes to help families acquire life-saving medical equipment.

You can take part in Miracle Treat Day by purchasing a Blizzard treat from one of the participating DQ locations on Thursday, July 27:

  • La Crosse
  • Onalaska
  • Viroqua
  • Eau Claire
  • Chippewa Falls
  • Bloomer
  • Ladysmith

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you