CMN Hospitals offers way to wear your support

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at Gundersen Health System is giving people a way to wear their support on their sleeve, so to speak.
The local organization's Fall Apparel Sale runs through Monday, Sept. 4.
“We're so excited for the entire community to have the chance to support CMN Hospitals at Gundersen,” said CMN Hospitals specialist Sierra Lyon. “This is the first community-wide shirt sale we've done, and we hope people will want to show that they are miracle makers when they wear their CMN Hospitals shirt.”
Orders can be picked up at the annual Radiothon in the Gundersen La Crosse lobby on Oct. 12-13 or at the Onalaska Clinic lobby on Oct. 16. The shirts can be shipped direct for an additional fee.
To purchase a t-shirt, long-sleeved shirt or polo, click here.
Every dollar raised support families across 25 area counties with kids facing medical challenges.