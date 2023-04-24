CMN Hospitals raise $102K at Miracle Gala

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - More than $102,000 was raised last week to help support the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at Gundersen Health System.
The money from April 14 Miracle Gala set a new record.
The event returned for the first time in three years. It featured the CMN Hospitals' 2023 Heroes. They are five children along with their families, who share what CMNH provides for the community and how people can help support the program.
"It was so exciting to have our Heroes and supporters all in the same room celebrating local miracles,” said Sierra Lyon, a CMN Hospitals Specialist at Gundersen. “We are so grateful for the generosity of our community to change kids’ health. We'd like to thank our donors and sponsors for helping us set a new fundraising record at the Miracle Gala and for helping us make miracles happen for local families."
Funds were raised with a dessert auction, child art auction, and the Fund-A-Miracle auction.
WXOW's Dustin Luecke was the MC of the event along with Jedi Schaller, a 2022 CMNH Hero and cancer survivor.
WXOW was also recognized with the CMN Hospitals' Miracle Achievement Award for its 37-year partnership and support of CMNH.