CMN sees signifcant summer support

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at Gundersen Health System celebrates a successful summer thanks to key local events.
The Credit Unions for Kids Miracle Open, the CMN Weekend at Lake Neshonoc and CMN Loggers Night bringing in a combined $35,170 and change to support local families with kids facing medical challenges.
"Every little donation snowballs into something big but as little as $5 helps provide meal tickets for parents of kids who are inpatient at Gundersen," CMN Specialist Beth Noffsinger said. "As somebody who's experienced having a kiddo in a hospital before, it's nice to have one less thing to worry about."
If you'd like to get in on the giving and help alleviate some of that concern -- there's a couple of ways to get involved.
Now through Sept. 30, Loves Travel Stops are hosting a round-up campaign asking people to round up their purchase with that difference going to local CMN Hospitals or make a "balloon" donation in store.
Also, Ace Hardware is sponsoring a golf outing at Coulee Golf Bowl on September 9. Shotgun starts are set for 9 a.m. and 12 noon.
Teams can register until September 8 by clicking here.