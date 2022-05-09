Coulee Montessori and Northside Elementary students to hold plant sale for new playground equipment

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Students at Coulee Montessori and Northside Elementary are taking the skills learned in their classes to work towards some new swings for the school.
Students in Mariah Bigelow's Amoreena Rathke's classes are tending to more than 700 house plants ready for sale on May 13-14 at the school.
In order to make the plant sale happen, students had to learn about botany, life skills such as self-sufficiency and entrepreneurship, and customer service and communications skills.
“To us, this project is about community,” said Coulee Montessori teacher Mariah Bigelow. “We hope students gain an appreciation and understanding for the hard work that goes into starting and running a business. We hope they gain pride in the responsibility and effort it took to care for these plants as well as working together as a class to reach a goal. There is also an equity component, especially since we have a food desert around the school with few places within walking distance to purchase food. The skills and knowledge students learned when growing vegetables from seed will be useful for their entire lives.”
The plant sale runs on May 13 from 3-6 p.m. and May 14 from 9 a.m. until noon.