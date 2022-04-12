Dahl YMCA hands out trio of awards for top volunteers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Dahl YMCA recognized the efforts of its volunteers at a ceremony on Tuesday, with three of their top helpers receiving prestigious awards.
The group Better Together won the Healthy Living Award for their efforts on youth mental health in the community. Bridget Todd-Robbins won the Dahl Youth Development Award for her service to are children. Finally, Linda Lyche was awarded the Ted Griffin Award as the YMCA's top volunteer.
CEO Bill Soper says the work of the winners does not go unnoticed, but is only a fraction of the help the organization gets on an annual basis.
"I think last year, we had around 600 total volunteers that gave back in some way to the Y," Soper said. "Back to the community. Back to support the programs who are doing. We're incredibly grateful for those folks who gave us thousands of hours of work and of help. We couldn't run this organization without them."
Soper adds that the Y saw a massive jump in participation last year, with 2022 being a year that he hopes can reach close to pre-pandemic levels. Those efforts can be aided by new services such as the middle and high school esports teams that began in March.