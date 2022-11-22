Family feast served up by BGC, Hope Restores

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Thanksgiving arrived a little early for folks at the La Crosse Boys and Girls Club locations on Tuesday.
This year's Thanksgiving Family Night meals offered an expanded menu.
"We have turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, greens and all sorts of different foods we haven't traditionally served in the past," said Andy Kiel, La Crosse area Director of Operations. "We're excited to broaden the scope of what thanksgiving means to different people."
The BGC partnered this year with Hope Restores, the African American resource center, to offer that expanded menu at both the Mathy Club and Terry Erickson Club providing a dinner free to members and their families. Mia Davis, the chef behind the feast, said all the work was worthwhile.
"I cannot cook anything small, so this is awesome," Davis said. "I love just making a lot. Macaroni is my specialty so I was so happy to be able to prepare five pans today. Just the opportunity to be able to feed families and let people enjoy the season, it warms my heart."
There were plenty of activities for kids and adults to wear off that delicious meal.
If you're looking to get a taste of some of what was offered Tuesday night, keep an eye out for Mia's Kitchen on social media.